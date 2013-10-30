BRIEF-C C Land expects to record a loss attributable of about HK$385 mln for FY 2016
* Is expecting to record a loss attributable to its shareholders of approximately HK$385 million for year ended 31 December 2016
Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 97.845
Reoffer price 97.845
Yield 1.288 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0989396014
Permanent ISIN XS0922187678
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Is expecting to record a loss attributable to its shareholders of approximately HK$385 million for year ended 31 December 2016
* Says its shareholder sold shares equivalent to 3.12 percent stake on Mar 3, taking holdings to 17.14 percent
PARIS, March 3 Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank, could relocate about one hundred employees from its London hub to France out of 1,000 based there, in case of a "hard" Brexit from the European Union, its chief executive said.