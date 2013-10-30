BRIEF-C C Land expects to record a loss attributable of about HK$385 mln for FY 2016
* Is expecting to record a loss attributable to its shareholders of approximately HK$385 million for year ended 31 December 2016
Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.954
Yield 0.272 pct
Spread Minus 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 11.3bp
over the 0.25 pct 2015 OBL
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International & LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1R07U5
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says its shareholder sold shares equivalent to 3.12 percent stake on Mar 3, taking holdings to 17.14 percent
PARIS, March 3 Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank, could relocate about one hundred employees from its London hub to France out of 1,000 based there, in case of a "hard" Brexit from the European Union, its chief executive said.