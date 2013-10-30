Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 08, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.75
Yield 1.928 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 121.5bp
over the OBL#167
Payment Date November 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Erste Group, HSBC & RBI
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0989620694
