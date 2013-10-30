Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Iberdrola International BV
Guarantor Iberdrola SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.128
Reoffer price 99.128
Spread 138 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date English
Lead Manager(s) IMI, CA CIB, Citi, ING & MIZ
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
