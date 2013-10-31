SYDNEY Oct 31 New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra
Co-operative Group is building up a 10 percent stake
in Bega Cheese Ltd, two people close to the
transactions told Reuters, a move seen linked to an
international battle for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory
Company Holdings Ltd (WCB).
Fonterra has tasked Goldman Sachs with offering
Bega shareholders A$4.95 ($4.70) per share, a 12 percent premium
to the stock's close at A$4.41 on Thursday, one of the sources
said.
Bega is one of WCB's biggest shareholders. It kicked off the
bidding war for WCB in September, but its offer has since been
trumped by fellow shareholder Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co
Ltd and by Canada's Saputo Inc.
Saputo's top bid of A$8 per share values WCB at A$449
million ($426 million).
Fonterra had been viewed as a potential bidder for WCB,
which has attracted global interest, highlighting the strong
demand for Australian dairy assets and their exposure to rapidly
growing Asian markets.
One of the sources said Fonterra's off-market purchase of
Bega was not a precursor to a "follow on offer". Both sources
declined to be identified as the share purchase was still in
process, and Fonterra and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Fonterra's bid to buy into Bega comes days after Japan's
Kirin Holdings Co Ltd bought a 10 percent, king-making
stake in WCB.
Bega owns about 18 percent of WCB and Murray Goulburn owns
17 percent. If the two banded together with Kirin, they would
have just shy of 50 percent, enabling the group to block
Saputo's bid.