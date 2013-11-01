Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Nov 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date November 9, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.258
Reoffer price 99.258
Yield 2.24 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN US4581X0CD88
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.