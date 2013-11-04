BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.663
Yield 1.555 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.6bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Nord L/B
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro
when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0991958199
ISIN XS0873878283
Data supplied by International Insider.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.