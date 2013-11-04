BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Solvay Finance
Guarantor Solvay SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.199 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.203 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 345bp
over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL
ISIN XS0992293570
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.425 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.425 pct
Spread 345 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 373.9bp
over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
ISIN XS0992293901
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paeibas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs,
HSBC (Active) & ING (Passive)
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English law, save for subordination of the securities
under French law and subordination of the guarantee
under Belgian law
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.