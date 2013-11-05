China cenbank rolls over maturing MLF loans - sources
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
Nov.05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Cembra Money Bank AG
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 29, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.265
Reoffer price 99.815
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse & ZKB
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0227975528
