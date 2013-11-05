Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Assa Abloy AB

Issue Amount 40 million euro

Maturity Date November 08, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Payment Date November 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0992581446

Data supplied by International Insider.