Borrower Renault S.A

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2018

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 103.035

Yield 2.942 pct

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.2bp

over the OBL#166

Payment Date November 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P),

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 900 million

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011568963

Temp ISIN FR0011624246

