Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (SCBC)
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 12, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 37bp
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN XS0992850528
Data supplied by International Insider.