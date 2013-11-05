Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (SCBC)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 12, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 37bp

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN XS0992850528

Data supplied by International Insider.