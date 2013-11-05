Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ESB Finance Ltd
Guarantor Electricity Supply Board
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 12, 2024
Coupon 3.494 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.495 pct
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.6bp
over the 2 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0992646918
