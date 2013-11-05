BRIEF-Momo announces financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2016
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower First Gulf Bank P.J.S.C
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 14, 2019
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.274
Reoffer price 99.274
Yield 3.405 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 200.4bp
over the UST
Payment Date November 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citigroup , Deutsche Bank, FGB & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0992167865
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Whitecap resources inc qtrly average production of 50,612 boe/d in q4/16 compared to 42,067 boe/d in q4/15
OSLO, March 7 Norway's central bank, which manages the country's $900 billion wealth fund, has excluded an additional 10 companies from its portfolio due to their use or production of coal, and has put two firms under observation, it said on Tuesday.