Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Koninklijke DSM NV

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.96

Reoffer price 99.96

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0993228294

Data supplied by International Insider.