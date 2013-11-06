Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sanofi

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.494

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81.7bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, RBS & Santander GBM

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.