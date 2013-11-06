Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Coca-Cola Amatil

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date November 25, 2020

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.194

Reoffer Yield 5.14 pct

Spread 86 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Parbas & CBA

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0993259844

