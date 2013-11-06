Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 12, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.214

Reoffer price 99.214

Yield 2.122 pct

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan & NAB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

Aa- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0993248052

