Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.52
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the gilts
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 500 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0893356120
Data supplied by International Insider.