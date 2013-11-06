Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Freie Hansestadt Bremen

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deka Bank, HSH Nordbank & Nord/LB

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1K0V84

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.