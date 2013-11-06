Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.603
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the gilts
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total 350 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0856643522
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DUBLIN, March 2 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) results and first proposed dividend since 2008 support the view that 2017 is an appropriate time to consider an IPO of the state-owned bank, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
DUBLIN, March 2 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) became the first of Ireland's lenders to restart dividends since the financial crash almost a decade ago, proposing a 250 million euro ($263 million) payment and saying it was ready to IPO this year.