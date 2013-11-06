BRIEF-Woori Bank says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 400 won/share for FY 2016
Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPE Financiaciones SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2016
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.939
Yield 2.905 pct
Spread 232 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BPE, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan &
Natixis
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undiclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0993306603
* Stable capital position and strong cash generation capacity allows further acquisitions in 2017
* Says it plans to sell property management unit in Beijing for 316.0 million yuan ($45.76 million)