Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPE Financiaciones SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2016

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.939

Yield 2.905 pct

Spread 232 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BPE, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan &

Natixis

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undiclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0993306603

