BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment says aware of "erroneous" third party reports misstating co's dividend
* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Empresa Nacional Del Petroleo
Issue Amount 215 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 05, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 100.335
Reoffer price 99.885
Payment Date December 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0228199243
NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - Citigroup has reorganized its foreign exchange group and local markets to combine G10 and emerging markets FX activities into a single trading business called Global Local Rates, and tapped Itay Tuchman to run it as global foreign exchange head, according to a memo obtained by IFR.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.