Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.589
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & SCB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0993756807
