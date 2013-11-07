Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank (Munhyp)
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date October 04, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 100.517
Yield 1.016 pct
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.1bp
over the October 2018 OBL#1
Payment Date November 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse, DZ Bank, Helaba, Nomura & NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million
euro when fungible
ISIN DE000MHB11J1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.