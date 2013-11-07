UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets Plc
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2015
Coupon 1.51 pct
Issue price 100.02
Reoffer price 100.02
Yield 0.39 pct
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Bremen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuers's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BRL0328
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.