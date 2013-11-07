UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Coventry Building Society
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date November 18, 2020
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.937
Reoffer price 99.937
Yield 2.51 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ, Credit Suisse, Danske & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0993993921
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.