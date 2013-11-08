Nov 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower VPB Funding Ltd (VPB)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 9.0 pct

Reoffer price 100

Yield 9.0 pct

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Otkritie

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes RegS, Sr Unsecured Notes

ISIN XS0993279958

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)