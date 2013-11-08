Nov 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on friday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount A$50 million

Maturity Date April 17, 2023

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 95.713

Yield 5.1275 pct

Payment Date November 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500 - 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$400 million

When fungible

