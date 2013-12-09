CORRECTED-Russia's Gazprom says raises 700 mln euro loan
MOSCOW, March 1 Russian gas producer Gazprom has raised 700 million euros ($739 million) in a five-year loan from France's Credit Agricole bank, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Dec 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 16, 2016
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.997
Yield 2.251 pct
Spread 158 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 194.7bp
Over the OBL 161
Payment Date December 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, DZ BAnk & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY revenue 197.1 million rand versus 204.5 million rand year ago
* Dena Bank and Apollo Munich Health Insurance announce corporate agency tie-up Source text: (Dena Bank today announced the launch of corporate agency arrangement with India's leading health insurance provider, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, for distribution of the latter's health insurance products.)