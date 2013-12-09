Dec 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Eutelsat SA

Issue Amount 930 million euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.289

Reoffer yield 2.753 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 173.4bp

Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR

Payment Date December 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, MUSI & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011660596

