BRIEF-MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings repurchases 8 mln shares for 29.94 bln yen
* Says it has repurchased 8,010,100 shares for 29.94 billion yen as of March 1
Feb 28 Tornadoes and storms packed with baseball-size hail raked the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, killing at least two people, destroying homes and leaving thousands without power, the National Weather Service and media reported.
Mar 1 (Reuters) Daiwa House Reit Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Feb 28, 2018 Feb 28, 2018 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 19.65 Net 6.55 Div 5,050 yen