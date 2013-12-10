METALS-London copper supported by dollar, supply concerns
Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower McDonald's Corporation
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date December 17, 2025
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.251
Reoffer yield 2.95 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.4bp
over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date December 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1004551294
HOUSTON, March 6 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.
March 5 U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday amid news of North Korea's firing of four ballistic missiles and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him.