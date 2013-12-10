Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower McDonald's Corporation

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date December 17, 2025

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.251

Reoffer yield 2.95 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.4bp

over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date December 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1004551294

