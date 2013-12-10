Fitch: China's Bank Results to Highlight Rising Risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects upcoming earnings announcements for Chinese banks to provide further evidence of rising system leverage and profitability pressures from narrowing interest margins and weakening asset quality. We view continued rapid credit growth, and the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of the financial system, as a rising and significant medium-term threat to China's financi