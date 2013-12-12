HONG KONG, Dec 12 (IFR) - Indonesian coal miner Bumi Resources said it received the requisite amount of consents to change the terms on its dollar-denominated bonds due in 2016 and 2017.

The consents represented more than the required 75% of the aggregate amount of notes due 2016 and 2017. They were received prior to the consent expiration at 5pm on December 11 in New York.

Bumi received consent from 84.38% of bondholders on the USD300m 2016 notes and from 89.68% of bondholders on the USD700m 2017 notes.

Payment of the fee of USD10 per USD1000 or principal amount held by those who tendered their consent is expected on or before January 31, 2014. Deutsche Bank handled the consent solicitation.

The consent was a key part of a deal that Bumi achieved with China Investment Corporation. China's sovereign wealth fund last month agreed to convert USD1.35bn of a USD1.9bn bilateral loan into equity of subsidiaries of the Indonesian miner.

Some USD950m of that debt is being converted into a 19% stake in Bumi coal producer KPC.

The equity stake could have triggered change of control covenants on the outstanding dollar bonds which would allow existing bondholders to request immediate payment of the full principal amount.

The completion of the consent solicitation avoids the early repayment of the bonds.