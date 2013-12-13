BRIEF-Bank Millennium Q4 net profit 131.5 mln zlotys, above estimates
* Q4 net profit 131.5 million zlotys ($32.29 million) versus 130.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll
Dec 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Kungsleden AB
Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 20, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 195bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 195bp
Payment Date December 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Sweden
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005568961
SAO PAULO, March 3 Financial technology firms in Brazil are grouping to discuss with local watchdogs how to regulate the fast-growing sector, in which the number of players has risen roughly six-fold over the past couple of years.
* Notes share price movement and confirms that it has received a proposal from Pollen Street Capital Limited