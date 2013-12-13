Dec 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Kungsleden AB

Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 20, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 195bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 195bp

Payment Date December 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Sweden

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005568961

