Dec 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on friday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 19, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN XS1007754762

