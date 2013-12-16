JAKARTA, Dec 16 Most Southeast Asian stocks eased on Monday as investors turned cautious over the possible tapering of U.S. stimulus ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting, with Indonesian shares leading the fall, while the Philippines bucked the trend after a positive outlook by Moody's. The Indonesian index slid 0.89 percent, led by agriculture shares, which dropped 2.14 percent, and blue-chip stocks, which were down 1 percent. Trading volumes in Jakarta are expected to slow down ahead of the Fed's decision, as the market is now pricing in the possibility of tapering, either this month or the next, Trimegah Securities said in a note on Monday. The Philippine main index rose 0.8 percent, after Moody's Investors Service said it is maintaining its positive outlook on the country's banking system for the next 12 to 18 months. In Bangkok, the benchmark SET index slid nearly 0.7 percent. Markets in Singapore and Malaysia were down more than 0.25 percent each. For Asian Companies click; (Full Story) For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; .SI .KL .BK SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0621 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia 387.44 387.44 -0.30 Index* Singapore 3053.70 3053.70 -0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1835.67 1835.67 -0.25 Bangkok 1331.99 1331.99 -0.68 Jakarta 5816.10 5816.10 0.85 Manila 4137.58 4137.58 -0.89 Ho Chi Minh 504.40 504.40 -0.33