Dec 17 German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim
said its popular drug to prevent blood clots was found to be as
effective as the standard blood thinner in a trial for broader
use.
Dabigatran, whose brand name is Pradaxa, is approved to
prevent blood clots caused by irregular heartbeat called atrial
fibrillation.
The drug was being tested in a late-stage study to prevent
deep vein thrombosis, or blood clots in the deep veins of the
legs, and pulmonary embolism, or clots in the lungs. The trial
tested the drug against standard blood thinner, warfarin.
Dabigatran is awaiting U.S. approval for the broader use.
The drug faces competition from Johnson & Johnson's
Xarelto and Pfizer Inc's Eliquis.
Xarelto is approved to prevent deep vein thrombosis and lung
clots, while Eliquis, which Pfizer markets along with
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, is awaiting U.S. approval for
the new indication.