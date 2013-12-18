SINGAPORE Dec 18 South Korean refiner Hyundai
Oilbank has signed a term contract to buy 380-cst
bunker grade fuel oil from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp,
trade sources said on Wednesday.
The Japanese trading house will supply an average of 60,000
tonnes of fuel oil to Hyundai Oilbank from January to December
2014 at a premium of about $15 a tonne to Singapore spot 380-cst
fuel oil quotes, cost-and-freight (CFR) Korea.
Hyundai Oilbank will receive 60,000 tonnes every two months
at a southern port and 30,000 tonnes per month at a western
port, but exact port details were not available.
The 2014 term premium is 36 percent higher than the price
agreed for Jan-Dec 2013 of $11 to Singapore spot quotes, CFR
Korea.
Hyundai Oilbank will use part of the contracted volume to
supply Korea Gas Corp, or Kogas, trade sources said.
The South Korean refiner inked a three-year term contract to
supply Kogas with 20,000 tonnes a month of bunker fuel from West
Korea.
The deal was concluded at a discount of about $10 to
assessed prices for South Korea bunker fuel, trade sources said.
Hyundai Oilbank declined to confirm the contract details.
Mitsubishi could not be reached for comment.
South Korea imports about 500,000 tonnes of fuel oil a
month.
