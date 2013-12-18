BRIEF-Midven buys 6.7 mln Arts Alliance shares
* Said on Monday that it signed with Arts Alliance SA (Arts Alliance) shareholders an agreement to acquire Arts Alliance's new shares at the issue price of 0.3 zloty per share
* Updates net market value of its properties as of 31 December 2016 to 72.2 million euros ($76.4 million), up 12.4 percent from 30 April 2016 when it was valued at 64.3 million euros Source text: http://bit.ly/2n9rJ12
WARSAW, March 7 PKO Bank Hipoteczny, owned by top Polish lender PKO BP, plans to issue eurobonds backed by a portfolio of zloty-denominated mortgages, the bank said on Tuesday.