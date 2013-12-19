BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel FY net profit rises to 17.1 million euros
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
Dec 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount A$75 million
Maturity Date March 6, 2024
Coupon 4.75 pct
Spread 74.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ACGB
Payment Date January 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$375 million
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House that he was no longer interested in taking up the role of Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief, Bloomberg reported.