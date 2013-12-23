BRIEF-Colony Starwood prices 20.1 mln shares offering at $32.50 per shr
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China South City Holdings Limited's (CSC; B/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'B(EXP)' expected rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as CSC's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information alread