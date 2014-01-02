January 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Land of Niedersachsen

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 8, 2024

Coupon 2.24 pct

Issue price 99.965

Reoffer price 99.965

Payment Date January 8, 2014

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1YC210

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.