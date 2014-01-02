BRIEF-Attilan Group receives a writ of summons filed by Phillip Asia Pacific Opportunity Fund Ltd
* Received a writ of summons filed by phillip asia pacific opportunity fund ltd. And issued against company
January 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Land of Niedersachsen
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 8, 2024
Coupon 2.24 pct
Issue price 99.965
Reoffer price 99.965
Payment Date January 8, 2014
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A1YC210
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Received a writ of summons filed by phillip asia pacific opportunity fund ltd. And issued against company
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Edward Beale, current non-exec chairman of board, will be appointed as executive financial director with effect from April 11, 2017