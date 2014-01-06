BRIEF-Shinkong Insurance to pay cash dividend of T$1.51 per share for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.51 per share for 2016
Jan 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 3, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.634
Reoffer price 99.934
Payment Date February 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standrad
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0232635869
March 16 Generali CEO Philippe Donnet says in a call on 2016 results:
March 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's second interest rate hike in three months, underscoring the diverging policy paths of major global central banks.