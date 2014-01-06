BRIEF-Shinkong Insurance to pay cash dividend of T$1.51 per share for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.51 per share for 2016
Jan 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland (Australia Branch)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date January 20, 2020
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 99.911
Reoffer price 99.911
Yield 4.892 pct
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, CIBC and Rabobank
Ratings AA2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1013984981
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 16 Generali CEO Philippe Donnet says in a call on 2016 results:
March 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's second interest rate hike in three months, underscoring the diverging policy paths of major global central banks.