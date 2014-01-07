BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has announced a new two-tranche dollar-denominated bond transaction. The sovereign is offering a 10-year bond at a yield in the area of 6.2% and a 30-year at a yield in the vicinity of 7.1%.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price today. The bonds will be issued under a Reg S/144A format. The issuer is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-. (Reporting By Christopher Langner)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)