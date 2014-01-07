(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' long-term foreign currency issue rating to the U.S. dollar-denominated global senior unsecured bonds that the Republic of Indonesia (BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2) issued. The issue consists of one bond with 10-year maturity and another with 30-year maturity. These bonds are part of the country's global medium-term notes program, which has been increased to US$25 billion.