Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Leasing GmbH

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2024

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 98.920

Reoffer yield 2.750 pct

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86.7bp

over the 2.0 pct 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW, Societe Generale CIB & UniCredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1014610254

