Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.877

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.2bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer's debt Issuance Programme

